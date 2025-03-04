Bhubaneswar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, the state-backed mobility platform Odisha Yatri has launched non-AC cabs to make daily commuting more economical.

According to official sources, riders in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack can now choose between AC and non-AC cabs, allowing them to save on travel costs while enjoying the same reliable service. This move primarily targets students, officegoers, and daily commuters, fostering an inclusive, transparent, and commuter-friendly urban transport system while ensuring safe, dependable, and budget-friendly rides.

As with all Odisha Yatri services, non-AC cabs will operate under the platform’s pioneering zero-commission model, enabling drivers to retain 100% of their earnings. Despite being a cost-effective alternative, these cabs uphold the same high safety standards that define Odisha Yatri.

Passengers will continue to benefit from real-time trip tracking, live ride sharing, and an integrated emergency response system linked to Odisha Police 112. With verified drivers, transparent pricing, and a strong commitment to passenger security, the introduction of non-AC cabs ensures that affordability does not compromise safety or convenience.

Odisha Yatri remains dedicated to developing innovative and commuter-centric mobility solutions. Future enhancements will include real-time public transport tracking, AI-driven safety features, and integrated multi-modal transport options for seamless connectivity, official sources added.

"With the introduction of non-AC cabs, Odisha Yatri is making daily travel even more affordable while upholding our core values of safety and transparency. This initiative underscores our commitment to creating a smarter, more inclusive, and budget-friendly mobility ecosystem for Odisha," said N. Thirumala Naik, Managing Director of CRUT.