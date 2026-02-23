Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that he does not require fresh approval from Congress to impose tariffs, even as India delayed sending a planned trade delegation to Washington amid uncertainty following a Supreme Court decision annulling tariffs imposed under his administration.

“As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted Supreme Court decision!”

In a separate post, Trump issued a warning to trading partners.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!” he said.

There was no other word from the White House. “We continue to work behind the scenes with all of our trading partners,” a senior administration official told INAS.

The remarks came as India reportedly postponed its trade delegation's visit to the United States. The delay follows the US Supreme Court’s decision to annul tariffs imposed under former President Trump, creating uncertainty over the tariff regime.

According to a source familiar with the plans, the decision to defer the visit was taken after consultations between Indian and US officials. There is currently no new schedule for the delegation’s trip, largely due to the unclear tariff situation following the judgment.

The Indian delegation was scheduled to hold discussions in Washington on an interim trade agreement. The proposed arrangement was expected to lower punitive tariffs on Indian exports and significantly increase US imports.