Jharsuguda: Organising the latest edition of ‘Proud Parents’ in observance of the ‘International Day of Families’, India’s largest aluminium producer Vedanta held a two-day-long annual event, exclusively, for the parents of its employees.

This was also in sync with the United Nations-designated theme for this year: ‘Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development’.

Such an initiative was aimed at providing the special guests with a first-hand experience of its mega plant in Jharsuguda (one of the largest aluminium manufacturing operations in the world) along with encouraging a “family-centric culture” among its diverse teams. The proud parents were given a guided tour of key units within the plant including the Carbon, Potline, Cast House and Power Plant areas.

In addition, they were also taken on an immersive visit to the employee township which is home to comprehensive living amenities including recreational areas, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums, auditoriums, day care facilities, supermarkets, hospitals and several others.

Further, they were introduced to the ongoing community development projects undertaken by Vedanta in Jharsuguda which span over several areas including education, livelihood, healthcare, skill development and community infrastructure.

In his reactions, Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sunil Gupta stated, “We believe that a strong organisation is built on the foundation of strong families and robust community partnerships. Our initiatives on the occasion of International Day of Families are therefore not just a celebration, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to making every member of the Vedanta team feel seen, valued and empowered.”

Notably, the objective of the ‘Proud Parents’ initiative is to provide parents with a first-hand glimpse of the business and witness the crucial tasks undertaken by their children. Also, it provides a reassurance that their wellbeing is well taken care of.

Besides, the initiative reflects Vedanta’s belief that families are foundational to an employee’s success and well-being.

By creating opportunities for the parents to witness firsthand the work, values, and environment their children contribute to, the initiative fosters pride, trust, and deeper emotional connections.