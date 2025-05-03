Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, on Saturday unveiled a first-of-its-kind White Paper that presents a comprehensive analysis of India’s rapidly expanding live entertainment industry -- highlighting emerging trends, growth trajectories and strategic recommendations for the sector’s continued evolution.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the White Paper, launched in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, I&B Ministry, focuses on India’s live events landscape which is undergoing a transformation.

The period from 2024 to 2025 marks a defining inflection point, with international acts such as Coldplay performing in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, signalling India’s readiness to host global-scale events.

According to the ministry, key trends in the sector include the rise of event tourism, with nearly half a million attendees traveling specifically for live music events — indicating the emergence of a robust music-tourism economy.

Premium ticketing segments -- such as VIP experiences, curated access, and luxury hospitality -- have witnessed over 100 per cent year-on-year growth, pointing to an increasingly experience-driven audience.

Participation from tier 2 cities has surged, driven by multi-city tours and the growing popularity of regional festivals.

“Live entertainment is not a side note to India’s creative economy anymore; it is a strategic lever that stimulates employment and drives skill development. Large-scale events in the current landscape typically generate approximately 2,000 to 5,000 temporary jobs each, underscoring the sector’s growing role in supporting livelihoods and fostering a dynamic workforce,” said the I&B Ministry.

The event also saw the launch of key reports, including the 'Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment Sector 2024-25' by I&B Ministry, among others.

According to the ministry, India is on track to position itself as one of the top five live entertainment destinations globally by 2030, unlocking new avenues for economic growth, employment generation, tourism, and enhanced global cultural presence.

