Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled several trains following the derailment of a goods train at Mancheswar Railway Station in Bhubaneswar today.

As many as 4 trains were cancelled and 2 trains were partially cancelled in view of the derailment.

Following trains are cancelled on July 29:

1. 08431 Cuttack-Puri MEMU

2. 08446/08445 Paradeep-Cuttack-Paradeep MEMU from both sides.

3. 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU from both sides.

4. 08414/08413 Puri-Talcher-Puri MEMU from both sides.

Partial Cancellation:

1. 08422/08421 Gunupur-Cuttack-Gunupur Special on 29.07.2024 will run between Gunupur and Bhubaneswar and will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from both sides.

2. 08415/08416 Jaleswar-Puri-Jaleswar MEMU on 29.07.2024 will run between Jaleswar and Cuttack and will remain cancelled between Cuttack and Puri from both the directions.

According to reports, a goods train derailed at the yard of Mancheswar Railway Station at around 1.35 AM on July 29 (wee hours of today).

Although, there was no damage to life or property, the train services were affected due to the derailment. Initially, the ECoR had cancelled 2 passenger trains -- 08534 Palasa-Cuttack and 08432 Puri-Cuttack, short-terminated 2 trains and rescheduled 6 trains.

Following trains were short-terminated:

1. 18126 Puri-Rourkela remained cancelled between Puri and Angul

2. 18125 Rourkela-Puri short-terminated at Angul.

Rescheduled trains: