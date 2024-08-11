Paris: In a move to bring the Olympic Games to African soil for the first time, Egypt announced its intention to bid for the 2036 and 2040 Summer Olympics.

The announcement was made by Mustapha Berraf, head of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), on the final day of the Paris 2024 Games.

"Egypt will bid for 2036 and 2040, Africa has the chance of organizing the Games. It will most likely organise the Games in 2040," Berraf stated during a press conference, expressing confidence that Africa's time to host the Olympics is approaching.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, has been steadily improving its infrastructure and sports facilities, positioning itself as a strong contender for the prestigious event. The country has invested billions of dollars in building modern facilities, stadiums, and sports complexes as part of its broader plan to modernize the nation.

A centerpiece of this effort is the Egypt International Olympic City complex, located in the new administrative capital east of Cairo, which will feature a 93,900-capacity national stadium and 21 other state-of-the-art sports facilities.

While Egypt's last bid to host the Olympics was for the 2008 Games, this renewed effort comes as part of a broader vision to position Africa as a viable and attractive destination for the world’s largest sporting event. In addition to Egypt, Berraf hinted at the possibility of another African bid from Cape Town, South Africa, although the specific timeline for this potential candidacy remains unclear.

The competition to host the 2036 Olympics is expected to be fierce, with several other nations already expressing interest, including Indonesia, India, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. IOC President Thomas Bach has previously remarked that interest in hosting the 2036 Games has reached double digits, underscoring the global appeal and significance of securing the Olympic bid.

(IANS)