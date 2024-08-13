Jajpur: An elderly couple reportedly consumed poison over a family feud here in the district. While the woman died, her husband was hospitalised in critical condition.

The incident was reported from Routpada village under Korei police limits in Jajpur.

According to reports, Babaji Behera and his wife Umamani Behera consumed poison late on Monday night over a dispute in the family.

The family members rushed the couple to the Anandapur Sub Divisional Hospital in very critical condition. While Umamani was declared dead, Babaji is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On receiving information, police reached the village for investigation.