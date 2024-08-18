Rairakhol (Sambalpur): An elephant reportedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with an 11 KV wire in the Naktideul forest range under Rairakhol division in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The forest department recovered the body of the deceased female elephant, which is estimated to be between 20 and 22 years of age.

The elephant reportedly died on the spot after its trunk came in contact with the 11 KV wire that was found hanging down the ground in the forest.

On receiving information, the forest officials rushed to the site and initiated an investigation.