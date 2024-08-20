Bhubaneswar: A day after the death of elephant 'Ramu' in Chandaka Forest, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Debidutta Biswal today informed that the pachyderm died of electrocution.

"Elephant 'Ramu' died after coming in contact with a live electric wire. The trunk of the animal bore marks of electric shock. Investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident occurred when the elephant was trying to eat banana, or the animal came in contact with electric wire laid for hunting boar. A Joint Task Force has been formed to probe the matter," the PCCF said.

Expressing grief of the death of the pachyderm, the official said, "Ramu was an iconic elephant of Chandaka Forest. Though the elephant was very strong, it never attacked anyone. We are mulling over preservation of skeletal remains of 'Ramu'."

The elephant was found dead near a trench in Chunakoli area of Chandaka Forest on Monday.

"The post-mortem report will confirm the exact cause of death," said Sharat Chandra Behera, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chandaka-Dampara.