Bhubaneshwar:In an era where the landscape of education is rapidly evolving, Centre for Agri-Management (CAM), Utkal University recently conducted Anweshan 1.0, an insightful faculty development program, aimed at equipping educators with effective research tact. This three-day programme brought together faculty members and research scholars from various institutions, fostering a collaborative environment for professional growth and innovation.

The program was meticulously designed to address the dynamic needs of modern research and education. With a diverse line-up of resource persons from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-K), Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-B) and VIT-AP University, no stone was left unturned to provide meticulous research know-hows to the participants. Anweshan 1.0, conducted during 19th July to 21st July, managed to rake in 52 participants from esteemed educational organisations like KIIT Deemed to be University, SOA University, Regional College of Management, Utkal University, RD Women’s University to name a few.

Centre for Agri-Management (CAM), Utkal University’s commitment to faculty development reflects its broader mission to provide a high-quality, dynamic education that prepares students for the challenges of the future. By investing in the professional growth of its faculty, the institute ensures that it remains at the forefront of educational innovation.

The Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University, Dr.Sabita Acharya was the Chief-Patron and Convener of the program, who supported to make it happen since its inception till the valedictory. Centre Head, Deepak K Ram and Course Head of Centre for Agri-Management Dr. Mousumi Panda are hopeful to conduct such programs in the near future.