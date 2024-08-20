Puri: A month after the transfer of all valuables from 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, empty containers will be shifted on August 23.

The empty almirahs and chests belonging to the British era placed inside both the outer and inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar will be shifted to the Niladri Vihar Museum located on the premises of the Jagannath Temple at 1.00 PM (Friday) on August 23, informed the Office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, today.

The shifting will be carried out as per the SOP approved by the State Government.

However, darshan will remain closed for devotees during the shifting period.

As per the SJTA notice, the devotees who want to purchase Mahaprasad will be allowed to enter the temple through Singhadwar. They will exit through the north gate of the temple.

The Ratna Bhandar was opened twice in July and all valuables stored inside inner chamber of the temple treasury were shifted to temporary strong rooms.

An 11-member team including core committee members of Ratna Bhandar monitoring committee and the SJTA Chief Administrator reopened the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar on July 14 and 18.

The inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.