Cuttack: An engineer was arrested today by cyber police for allegedly harassing a married woman for around the last eight months after he failed in his one-sided love affair with her in Cuttack.

The accused man was identified as Pratyush Mohanty, who hails from Chauliaganj locality.

According to a police source, accused Pratyush became vindictive and hatched a plan to take revenge. Accordingly, he had been uploading adverse posts on different social media accounts to tarnish the image of the victim woman. He sent letters through mail and parcels to her husband and other family members to humiliate the woman.

Even to the extent, Pratyush had impersonated himself as a cop of Uttarakhand Police and sent fake letters to the woman’s husband alleging the latter’s involvement in brown sugar trade.

Subsequently, the woman had lodged separate FIRs with the cyber wing of Commissionerate Police and Uttarakhand Police. Acting on which, cyber police arrested Pratyush, stated ACP Anjana Tudu.

Police seized a laptop, and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused. A detailed probe is underway, the senior cop added.