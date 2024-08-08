Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has issued an advisory instructing all the district collectors in the state to ensure the effective implementation of various existing rules and regulations related to children's rights to avoid the exploitation of children engaged in entertainment industry and commercial entertainment activities.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that there are growing incidences of engaging children and adolescents in the entertainment industry and commercial entertainment activities especially in television, cinema, yatras, live theatres posing threat to the protection of rights of those children," reads a letter issued by OSCPCR chairperson, Mandakini Kar.

The commission has directed the collectors to ensure proper implementation the provisions enshrined in Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Child and Adolescent Labour Rules, 2017, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

As per the advisory, the TV or film producers and 'Jatra' party owners requiring a child's participation must first obtain permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity will take place.

"For live shows, there must be an announcement specifying that all necessary measures are taken to ensure no child was abused, neglected, or exploited during the performance or shooting. There should be a disclaimer to be displayed at the beginning of films, each episode of TV serials, reality shows, or content on social media platforms," added the advisory issued on Tuesday.

The district collectors may instruct the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to inspect the workplace and issue a permit, valid for six months only, to the producers, 'Jatra' party, or theatre owners. The DCPU will later submit the list of child artists engaged in such shows to the Child Welfare Committee and the Labour Inspector of the district.

The commission has instructed that no child or adolescent should be cast in a role or situation that is inappropriate for their age, maturity, emotional, or psychological development, or that may distress or embarrass them.

Infants under 3 months old may not participate in shows except for programs promoting breastfeeding or immunisation.

"Minors, especially those under 6 years old, must not be exposed to harmful lighting or irritating or contaminated cosmetics. Producers and Yatra party owners must ensure that children/adolescents receive adequate and nutritious food and water during the shooting and live performance," added the advisory.

The commission has strictly instructed that no child shall work more than five hours a day, and no more than three hours without a break.

The collectors have been instructed to submit the compliance report on the advisory at the earliest.

