Mumbai: As Sudhir Mishra's "Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi" marked its 20th anniversary of release on Wednesday, actress Chitrangda Singh took a walk down memory lane, reflecting on the film that introduced her to the world of cinema.

Recalling her first day on set, Chitrangda shared a heartfelt memory saying, “The first time I saw a proper movie camera was on my first day of shoot. It was the scene where KK’s character comes to meet (Geeta) in the guest house. It was an emotional, intimate moment and I was so nervous to block out everyone in the room and act with no dialogue. I can never forget that feeling. I think I got the shot in two or three takes and Sudhir Mishra just said, ‘Welcome to the movies, Chitrangda.’ I still remember that day so clearly - the excitement, the nervousness, the joy.”

Made under the direction of Sudhir Mishra, "Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi" went on to become a cult classic, praised for its complex storytelling and powerful performances. Chitrangda’s portrayal of Geeta made a lasting impression and continues to be celebrated two decades later.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Emergency, "Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi" revolves around three young people in the 1970s, when India was undergoing massive social and political changes. The title of the drama has been derived from a poem by Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib.

Chitrangda was accompanied by Kay Kay Menon, and Shiney Ahuja in her debut movie.

Recently, Chitrangda was seen in the Netflix series "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter", where she plays the powerful and enigmatic Nibedita Basak.

Up next, she will be a part of the highly-awaited sequel, "Housefull 5" alongside Akshay Kumar.

The project enjoys an ensemble cast with Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, "Housefull 5" will be reaching the cinema halls on June 6. (IANS)