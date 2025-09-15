Los Angeles: The Canadian actor-comedian Seth Rogen marked his 2nd big win at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, as he took home the trophy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work in ‘The Studio’. He shared the honour with the series’ co-creator Evan Goldberg.

Earlier, Rogen became the first artiste to pick the trophy at the ceremony. The actor clinched the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of Matt Remick in the show.

The show, which has earned a total of 23 nominations at this year’s Primetime Emmys, is co-created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, premiered on March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+. The show follows Matt Remick (essayed by Seth Rogen), the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, as he navigates the chaotic intersection of corporate demands and artistic integrity in Hollywood.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. It also features guest appearances from Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard. ‘The Studio’ has been lauded for its incisive humor and industry insights, earning a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been renewed for a second season following its critical acclaim.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar. (IANS)