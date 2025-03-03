Los Angeles: Sean Baker’s “Anora”, a movie about a sex worker who marries the pampered son of a Russian oligarch, won big at the 97th Academy Awards as it took home five Oscars, including Best Picture.

It was also a race that unfolded during one of the worst natural disasters in Los Angeles history, something that the Oscars reflected with tributes to the firefighters who came to the aid of communities impacted by the wildfires, as well as with a montage highlighting the many films shot in the city, from “The Long Goodbye” to “Licorice Pizza.” Sean Baker, the maverick behind “Anora,” won for producing, directing, editing and writing the film’s screenplay.

His latest film was a favorite with critics and its Oscar success is a statement-making moment for Neon, the indie distributor behind “Anora,” which previously guided “Parasite” to a best picture statue in 2020. However, having earned $40 million globally, “Anora” also ranks as one of the lowest grossing Best Picture winners in history, reports variety.com. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison took the top acting honors. Brody, a previous winner for “The Pianist,” played a brilliant, but troubled architect in “The Brutalist,” while Madison scored an upset victory for her portrayal of an exotic dancer under pressure to get an annulment.

Madison said, “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.” She went on to pledge her support to the sex worker community, calling herself, “an ally.” Brody’s win, one of three prizes for “The Brutalist,” came after a series of setbacks had seen him shunted aside by the movie business. “Acting is a very fragile profession ,” Brody, who had to hand his gum to his partner Georgina Chapman before taking the stage, said. “No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think that what makes this night most special is the awareness of that. And the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.” “A Real Pain” star Kieran Culkin was named best supporting actor for his turn as a troubled man on a tour of Poland with his cousin, while Zoe Saldana for “Emilia Pérez” won best supporting actress for her performance as an attorney who helps a cartel leader undergo gender affirmation surgery. With tears streaming down her face, Saldana declared herself “a proud child of immigrant parents.” “I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last,” she added.

Among other major winners, “I’m Still Here,” a family drama set during Brazil’s military dictatorship, was named best international feature. It made history as it was the first time the country had ever won the Oscar “Flow,” a fantasy adventure from Latvia about a cat’s efforts to survive a flood, picked up best animated feature over the likes of “The Wild Robot” and “Inside Out 2.” And “No Other Land,” a look at the Israeli government’s efforts to force Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank, won best documentary despite struggling to get distribution. Conan O’Brien, a former late night TV staple turned podcasting impresario, hosted the Oscars for the first time, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel, who had emceed three previous shows. His opening monologue poked fun at everything from the fact that the show began at four in the afternoon to “Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofia Gascón’s social media scandal. The ceremony also included a tribute to the James Bond franchise, which made headlines last month after Amazon MGM bought creative control of the series from the Broccoli family.

(IANS)