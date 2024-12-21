Mumbai: Podcasts seem to be the flavour of the season as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar were spotted in the Juhu area of Mumbai while they were shooting for a podcast.

The podcast will focus on the recently released movie ‘Vanvaas’ which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The film explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance with a contemporary twist. ‘Vanvaas’ is directed by Anil Sharma, and also stars Simratt Kaur in a pivotal role.

However, the streaming market seems to be saturated with the podcast content, and it looks like just a matter of time when this format will become redundant. When Joe Rogan started his ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, it was quite a novelty for its time as it bent the rules of a radio show by bringing in the visual to suit the new medium of YouTube. Rogan gained massive fame because of the podcast that would go on to feature the who’s who of the world from different walks of life.

In India, the podcast culture gained traction 2018-2019 before the pandemic with early podcasters like Ranveer Allahbadia, and came onto its own in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the format gained prominence in India, other podcasters like Raj Shamani too joined Ranveer as the format eventually went mainstream.

Today, the condition is such that every content creator is piggybacking on the success of the format.

Meanwhile, Aamir reportedly has also planned a holiday with Nana Patekar at his farm. ‘Vanvaas’ was released in theaters on December 20, and has been receiving a positive response from audiences, with fans flocking to theaters to watch its unique storyline. Viewers have been praising the film’s direction, captivating story, and the stellar performances from the cast.

The film is produced by Zee Studios.

(IANS)