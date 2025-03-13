Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan showered praise on his "Be Happy" co-star Nora Fatehi. During the premiere of "Be Happy", Abhishek lauded Nora's dedication to carving her own path in the film industry.

The 'Paa' actor even urged filmmakers to cast her in substantial roles beyond dance numbers.

He said “To Nora, I want to say, hats off to my girl for going against the grain, believing in yourself, believing in Remo, and delivering such an amazing performance. And after this, Milap, no more songs for her—you have to give her a full role, okay? Because she is going to go on to be one of the finest actresses that we have in this film industry!”

While Nora initially gained widespread recognition as a phenomenal performer, she has recently been flaunting her impressive acting skills in the films "Batla House" and "Street Dancer 3D", among others.

Circling back to "Be Happy", the project stars Inayat Verma, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles, along with others. Produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love.

The film is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.

“Be Happy” is slated for an OTT release on March 14, 2025.

Up next, Nora is all set to star in "Kanchana 4", alongside Pooja Hegde, and Raghava Lawrence.

