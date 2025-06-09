Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is over-the-moon as his latest release “Stolen” is getting rave reviews. He says that at a time when the spotlight is largely on big-budget and high-concept films, it feels good to see a content-driven movie connect with the audiences globally. Abhishek said: "At a time when the spotlight is largely on big-budget, high-concept films, it feels good to see a content-driven film like Stolen connect with audiences across geographies.” The actor said that he has “always believed” in the strength of the story.

Abhishek added: “It’s encouraging not just for us, but for many other filmmakers who are trying to create work that’s rooted and honest. The kind of response we’re getting—across social media, in reviews, and through viewership—is proof that audiences are open to new narratives. This kind of momentum pushes all of us to keep taking creative risks and backing unique stories.”

The film is a heart-wrenching story of a mother, whose baby is snatched from her as she sleeps at a desolate railway station. What follows is a relentless pursuit, as brothers Raman and Gautam, who join Jhumpa as they navigate treacherous terrain while hunting for the missing child deep in India's remote hinterlands, with hostile locals threatening their lives, their search evolves into a desperate fight for survival.

Directed by Karan Tejpal and written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb, Stolen also features Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan. Led by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Stolen is a Jungle Book Studio production. “Stolen” is streaming on Prime Video. Abhishek has showcased his acting prowess in films such as Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2, Paatal Lok, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, Rashmi Rocket and Vedaa.

(IANS)