Chandigarh: Acclaimed Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, known for his soulful voice, passed away on Wednesday after battling for life in a private hospital near here for the past 11 days following a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

He was 35 years old and is survived by wife and two children.

Jawanda was injured while en route to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in Solan district which had left him with severe head and spinal injuries.

He was on life support since admission.

According to doctors, Jawanda's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care.

His condition was described as "extremely critical" soon after the accident. Before being shifted to the private hospital, Jawanda was taken to a hospital in Solan, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was brought to the private hospital in Mohali in an "extremely critical" condition.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda's hit songs were 'Surname', 'Kamla', 'Mera Dil' and 'Sardari'.

He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including 'Jind Jaan', 'Mindo Taseeldarni' and 'Kaka Ji'.

Having begun his musical journey in 2014 with the single 'Munda Like Me', Jawanda quickly rose to fame for his soulful voice and lyrics.

Mourning the demise of the artiste, Punjab Congress Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X, "We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP."

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace." (IANS)