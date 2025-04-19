Chennai: Director Arumugakumar's upcoming action entertainer 'Ace', featuring ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is to have a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 23, 2025, its makers announced on Saturday.

The official announcement was made today along with an exclusive promotional poster that has already begun creating buzz among fans and film enthusiasts.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, 'Ace' will also feature Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar. The film has been produced on a lavish scale by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment and is positioned as a commercial action entertainer.

The film’s cinematography has been handled by Karan Bahadur Rawat, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the songs and Sam C.S. scoring the background music. Editing for the film has been done by Fenny Oliver, and art direction has been overseen by A.K. Muthu.

Shot entirely in Malaysia, Ace has already garnered immense attention through its title teaser, glimpses, and songs, all of which have received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers.

In January this year, the makers of the film released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The glimpse video gave away the fact that Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan' in this film. The teaser showed Vijay confidently strolling through an airport in Malaysia, while dressed in traditional Tamil attire. The glimpse also showed that the film will have some high-octane action sequences set in bustling commercial spaces. There is a shot of the actor joyfully dancing in celebration in the glimpse video. These scenes hint at a film packed with entertainment, action, and cultural vibrancy.

The film is expected to be a visual spectacle that blends high-octane action with engaging storytelling, making it a highly anticipated release among Vijay Sethupathi fans, cinema lovers, and trade circles alike. (IANS)