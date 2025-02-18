Bhubaneswar: Odia movie actor Soham Singh has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after suffering from heart attack.

Family members of Soham informed the actor is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Manipal Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Known for his critically acclaimed acting in ‘Ajatashatru’, ‘I Love You Priya’ and ‘Rowdy Raja’, Soham is a quite popular personality in the Odia movie industry.

His upcoming action movie ‘Ali Bajrangbali’ will hit the theatres soon.