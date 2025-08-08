Chennai: Actress Disco Shanthi Srihari, a popular actress of the Tamil film industry in the eighties and nineties, has now made a comeback to Tamil cinema after a period of almost 28 years with director Innasi Pandiyan's supernatural thriller film, 'Bullet', featuring actors Raghava Lawrence and his brother Elviin in the lead.



Shanthi, who has not acted in films since 1997, appears to have played the role of a soothsayer in this film, the teaser of which was released on Friday by actor Vishal.

Actress Disco Shanthi Srihari returns to the silver screen after 28 years with 'Bullet'

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Disco Shanthi Srihari, a popular actress of the Tamil film industry in the eighties and nineties, has now made a comeback to Tamil cinema after a period of almost 28 years with director Innasi Pandiyan's supernatural thriller film, 'Bullet', featuring actors Raghava Lawrence and his brother Elviin in the lead.

Shanthi who has not acted in films since 1997, appears to have played the role of a soothsayer in this film, the teaser of which was released on Friday by actor Vishal.

The teaser released on Friday starts off with a soothsayer (played by Disco Shanthi) saying, "Every tragedy that occurs in our life would have definitely occurred in the world sometime before."

We then see the heroine say to the protagonist, "I have never been able to get anything that I wished for, right from the time I was a child. I don't want to lose you too."

Soon, we get to know that a series of mysterious developments have occurred, making the protagonist and his friends to flee the place. The teaser also gives the impression that the film will stress on the strength of friendship as a scene shows the protagonist refusing to leave the place without his friends and his friends in turn saying that they would be there with him.

The teaser adds to the excitement of viewers with a scene in which we hear a character say,"Sometimes, to learn the truth, we need a power beyond science." There is also a voice over that says, "Time is more powerful than the universe. No one in this world has won against time. In life, we don't find answers to a few riddles. Even if we choose to oversee it, it will continue to haunt us..."

Five Star Creations’ Kathiresan, who produced the successful 'Diary’ directed by Innasi Pandiyan starring Arulnithi, has reunited with the director for 'Bullet'.

Speaking about the film, director Innasi Pandiyan said, “It is a full-length super-natural action thriller. The teaser has shaped up well to convey this to the audience. I was about to direct this story as my first film, but due to certain reasons, it was not possible. So, I have made this as my second film. Thanks to producer Kathiresan for his continuous support.”

The film is being simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Sources close to the unit say that shooting for the film was held in Chennai, Tenkasi, and Kerala among other places. Vaishali Raj, Sunil, Aravind Akash, Kaali Venkat, Rangaraj Pandey, R. Sundararajan, Chaams, Shiva Shara, KPY Vinoth, VJ Thanikai ana Sendraayan are playing important roles in this movie, which has music by Sam C S.

Aravinnd Singh, the cinematographer of films such as ‘Demonte Colony’ and ‘Diary’ has handled the cinematography of this film. Vadivel Vimalraj is incharge of editing while Phantom Pradeep is responsible for the stunts.

(IANS)