Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to star in an exciting new musical love story alongside Shanaya Kapoor. After recently withdrawing his retirement statement, Vikrant has begun shooting for his next film, “Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.” The actor, who had previously hinted at stepping back from films, is now back in action and ready to take on this new project. Recently, the opening clap ceremony of the film was held, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with the cast and crew attended it.

Expressing his admiration, CM Dhami remarked, “I am glad to see young filmmakers like Mansi & Varun Bagla showcasing the state’s beauty while presenting a timeless story that celebrates love and human resilience.” Producer Mansi Bagla shared, “We were very particular about casting the right actors for this romantic film. Vikrant Massey is a powerhouse of talent, and his chemistry with debutant Shanaya Kapoor is truly captivating. Aarushi Nishank, being a multi talented actor and a renowned native of Uttarakhand, adds an authentic touch to the film. We truly feel they are the perfect choice for the characters of our film.” Produced by Mini Films and directed by Santosh Singh, the upcoming musical love story stars Vikrant alongside debutant Shanaya Kapoor and Aarushi Nishank.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, is being shot across Mumbai, Mussoorie, Dehradun, and Europe. Meanwhile, the '12th fail' actor has recently clarified that he is not retiring from films; he is just going for a long break to focus on his health and his family. In a statement, Massey said, “Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, I want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. “My post has been misinterpreted that I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right.”

(IANS)