Bhubaneswar: In an exciting news for music lovers in Odisha, Globally renowned Norwegian DJ and Record Producer Alan Walker is set to perform in the Capital City. Known for hits like ‘Sing Me to Sleep’ and ‘Alone’, Walker will bring his electrifying performance to Bhubaneswar as part of his second-leg tour to India.

Per reports, Walker will perform in four cities in the country including Bhubaneswar. Additionally, he will conclude his Walkerworld concerts in the country.

The Bhubaneswar concert is scheduled at 4 PM for April 19, 2025, though the venue is yet to be announced.

Tickets for Walker’s Bhubaneswar tour is available online from February 28. Following are the details on the tickets for the concert - -

This isn’t Walker’s first visit to India. Just six months ago, he toured nine cities across the country. In 2023, he ranked number 11 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs.

Meanwhile, today, celebrated Indian Playback Singer Arijit Singh is performing live at the historic Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The melody maestro is expected to mesmerise the audience with Bollywood hits including romantic ballads and soulful melodies.

Readers will be updated soon on Alan Walker’s Bhubaneswar including venue details.