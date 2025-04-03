Bhubaneswar: Global sensation and Norwegian DJ-producer Alan Walker is set to perform in Bhubaneswar as part of the second leg of his India tour. Organisers have announced the date and venue for the highly anticipated concert.

Walker will take the stage on April 19, 2025, at Wonderla, Bhubaneswar, with the performance kicking off at 4 PM.

Known for chart-topping hits like Sing Me to Sleep and Alone, he will deliver an electrifying six-hour set.

Bhubaneswar is one of four cities on Walker’s India tour. His schedule includes performances in Guwahati on April 17, Hyderabad on April 18, Bhubaneswar on April 19, and Jaipur on April 20. His Jaipur concert will serve as the grand finale of his Walkerworld performances in India.

Tickets for the Bhubaneswar concert went on sale online from February 28. This isn’t Walker’s first visit to India—just six months ago, he toured nine cities across the country. In 2023, he secured the #11 spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list.

Fans can expect a high-energy, unforgettable experience as Walker returns to India once again.