Mumbai: After he was released from Chanchalguda jail on Saturday morning, star Allu Arjun was welcomed with a tight and an emotional hug by his children and wife Sneha Reddy.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Arjun is walking into his residence and being greeted by his family members. In the clip, the actor’s children are seen running to him and giving their father a loving hug. His wife, Sneha, could be seen standing and as Arjun came up to her, she gave him a big emotional hug. Allu Arjun stepped out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after spending the night in the prison in the case relating to a stampede at a theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The actor, who was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on Friday evening an hour after a lower court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, had to spend the night in the jail due to delay in the prison authorities receiving bail orders. The prison authorities released the national award-winning actor from the rear gate of the jail.

He was sent in an escort vehicle. The actor drove straight to the office of Geeta Arts. He will arrive at his residence in Jubilee Hills later. Allu Arjun said after release from jail that he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the law, while promising all support to the family of the deceased person.

Talking to the media after reaching his house, he said he would cooperate with the law enforcing authorities and do the needful. “I want to tell my fans that I am doing well. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you very much,” the actor said. “It was very unfortunate. They went to watch the film and there was an accident. It was totally unintentional. I am very sorry for whatever has happened. It was purely out of my personal control,” said Allu Arjun, who was booked by police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun on December 4. Police had registered a case under Sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

