Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that actor Allu Arjun visited Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre for the premiere show of "Pushpa 2", despite police denying permission, resulting in the stampede that killed a woman and injured her son.

Speaking in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister stressed the police had told the actor not to visit the theatre but he still went there.

He said the police did not give permission since there was only one entry and exit for the theatre and they anticipated a problem if a celebrity visited it.

Revanth Reddy made a statement in the Assembly when AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue relating to the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre.

The Chief Minister also stated that there would have been no problem if Allu Arjun had only visited the theatre, watched the movie, and left.

"However, while going to the theatre, he conducted a road show by waving at the crowd from his car’s sunroof. Because of this people from all nearby theatres came towards Sandhya Theatre which resulted in the stampede," he said.

Revanth Reddy said a woman named Revathi died in the incident while her son was injured and went into a coma. "The woman died while holding the hand of her son," he said.

The ACP went into the theatre, informed the hero about the incident, and told him that there was apprehension of law and order problem but he paid no heed, the Chief Minister revealed, adding that then the DCP went inside and threatened to arrest the hero if he refuses to leave and only then Allu Arjun left in his car.

Even while returning from the theatre, he conducted a road show by waving from the car’s sunroof, he said.

"It is in this context that the police booked a case against the hero and the theatre management. Due to their irresponsible statements, police had to discharge their duties," he said and slammed the political parties which criticised the arrest of Allu Arjun.

Revanth Reddy also criticised Allu Arjun, and the film producer for not calling on the family of the deceased and the injured boy.

"When such people who behaved with a lack of humanity were taken to the police station, those who served as ministers for 10 years criticised the government," he said in an apparent dig at BRS leaders and former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao.

The Chief Minister said when the person responsible for the loss of life was called to the police station, they tried to malign the government.

Revanth Reddy said his government gave permission for special shows to promote the film industry. "It does not mean that you keep quiet when they take human lives. Is there a special law for film and political personalities? Our government is working within the framework of the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar," he said.

The Chief Minister asked if any of the film personalities who queued up to meet the hero after his release from jail met the affected family.

"I don’t know what they think of themselves. You do your business but we will not accept playing with lives. We will not allow this till we are in power," he added.

