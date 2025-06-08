Bhubaneswar: In a proud moment for fans of Odia music, ‘Alta Makhi’ fame Lavanya Das has been featured in an Instagram story by global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

In one of the four stories shared on her Instagram account, Chopra posted a 1.14-minute dance video of Lavanya, where she is seen performing to the Bollywood classic ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’.

Lavanya Das, originally from Chhattisgarh, rose to fame in Odisha with her bold and captivating performance in the viral Odia music video ‘Alta Makhi’. Her performance earned widespread acclaim and made her a household name in the State.

The music video also featured Harry as her co-star and was praised across social media platforms for its unique style and powerful presentation.