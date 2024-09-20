Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are soaking up the beauty of Georgia on a delightful vacation, and they have shared heartwarming snapshots from their travel diaries.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita, who has 5.3 million followers, shared some precious moments from their trip, showcasing the stunning backdrop of Georgia. In one delightful snap, Ankita looks radiant in a blue satin co-ord set while sitting on the lap of her husband Vicky Jain, who looks dapper in a crisp white shirt and matching trousers.

Ankita's natural makeup enhances her beauty, complemented by black sunglasses, a pearl necklace, and chic green heels. The couple poses candidly against the backdrop of Georgia’s historical and architectural masterpieces, capturing the essence of their romantic getaway.

The post is captioned as: “Casually conquering the world!! #anviingeorgia”.

The couple is holidaying in Georgia along with television actors Kanika Mann, Helly Shah, Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, and Riya Sharma. They are reportedly shooting for an upcoming project.

On the personal front, Ankita had tied the knot with businessman Vicky on December 14, 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, the couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and airs on Colors.

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav.

She has also been a part of 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and 'Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur'. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 2019 historical biographical action drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film starred Kangana in the titular role. She has appeared in movies like 'Baaghi 3', and 'The Last Coffee'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.

