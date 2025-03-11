Bhubaneswar: Putting an end to all speculations, Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty married his fiancée, former journalist Jagrati Shukla, today. The news was confirmed when photos of the couple exchanging garlands surfaced on social media.

The marriage was solemnised in New Delhi after which the couple sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath at a temple in Thyagraj Nagar. Neither Anubhav nor Jagrati publicly commented on the details of their marriage. This marks a new chapter in Anubhav’s life as he begins his second innings with Jagrati.

The couple got engaged on March 8, 2025. Jagrati had previously hinted at their wedding plans during a podcast interview following the launch of her book, "Blockbusters to Ballot Box," a biography chronicling Anubhav Mohanty’s journey from actor to politician.

During his legal battle with estranged wife and Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini, Anubhav had shared several moments with Jagrati on social media. The Orissa High Court finalised the divorce between Anubhav and Barsha on December 21, 2023.