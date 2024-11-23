Mumbai: Music maestro A.R. Rahman has issued a legal notice to slanderers, warning of dire consequences if objectionable content surrounding his divorce from his wife, Saira Banu, is not removed from their respective platforms. A.R. Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared this information through a four-page legal notice, which reads: TO WHOMSOEVER IT CONCERNS

Under instructions from my client Mr.A.R.Rahman, residing at No.5, 4th Street, Dr. Subbarayan Nagar, Kodambakkam, Chennai 600 024, I issue the following notice to all concerned: 1. My client a few days back informed through his X (twitter) about the dissolution of the marriage.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for... - A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

2. It must also be informed even the leading newspapers carried the news as well as the joint statement of the couple citing emotional strain as the reason for their decision. My client had received overwhelming messages from all well-wishers expressing their sorrow and support at this hour of crisis. 3. While it is so that it is noticed some of the social media platforms and several you-tubers have started a series of calumny and defamatory write-ups about the same with their own concocted and fertile imaginary stories on their private life. There were also interviews by some busy bodies about their own perspective on the failure of their marriage life. It is unnecessary to reproduce each one of the statements that was spread across the social-media platform which is intended to spread knowledge and awareness.

4. My client instructs me to inform that there is no iota of truth in any of the programs, interviews attributing obscene contents thereby intending to harm the reputation of my client and also intended to be hurtful to his family. This only shows the social media persons who intend to harm the reputation of my client are being content starved for their productions and are inventing highly imaginary and false stories to defame my client merely for their cheap short lived publicity.

5. The operators of such platforms running the social media must also realize that these stage-managed publications are motivated and are also against the norms evolved by one of them which deals with abuse / harassment wherein the subscribers are warned that they may not share abusive content, engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so.

6. My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours, he will be advised to file appropriate criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and in such an event the offenders are liable to be punished with an imprisonment of two years, with or without fine as the court may determine under Section 356 (2) of the said Act

7. My client has instructed me to file an appropriate defamation suit against anyone who has contributed to such false content to any media in an appropriate civil court as well as to get a prior restraint on any such publication by any media platform. 8. This notice is specifically addressed to individuals and entities operating on platforms including, but not limited to, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and online news portals. Non-compliance will result in legal action at your own cost and peril .

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced separation a few days back through a joint statement. Just hours after this announcement Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey also announced separation with her husband Mark. After this internet was rife with speculations and linked A.R. Rahman to Mohini Dey. (IANS)