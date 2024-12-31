Mumbai: Bollywood is gearing up for another exciting phase as several new stars will be making their B-town debut in 2025.

From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut to Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani first movie as an actor, cinephiles have a lot list of star kids to look forward to.

Aryan Khan: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the Hindi film industry for decades and now his kids are all set to follow in his footsteps. His daughter Suhana Khan already made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Now, his eldest son Aryan Khan will also be entering the entertainment industry not as an actor but as a director. King Khan made an official announcement that Aryan will be directing a Netflix series that will be backed by his better half Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. If the reports are to be believed, this yet-to-be-titled drama will be set against the backdrop of the film industry.

Shanaya Kapoor: Following the footsteps of her cousins Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor will also be a part of the B-town soon. For her debut flick, she will be seen sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey in the forthcoming drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.Made under the direction of Santosh Singh, the project is inspired by a popular Ruskin Bond story 'The eyes have it' . For those who do not know, Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. At the moment, the diva has been treating the netizens with some awe-worthy pictures on her Instagram handle. Shanaya was originally supposed to mark her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, however, the drama got shelved due to reasons not known.

Rasha Thadani: Another star kid who has been making a lot of headlines is Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The star daughter will be facing the camera for the first time opposite Amaan Devgan in Azaad. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is slated to release on January 17, 2025. Ahead of the release, the team has been traveling to promote their film. Apart from this, Rasha is often seen accompanying her mom Raveena as the two pose for the paparazzi. Recently, a video was doing rounds on social media when photographers asked Rasha for a solo picture. Reacting to this, the star kid politely declined, “Nahi nahi! Mummy ke sath lo (No, no! I will pose with my Mother)." However, when her mother urged to go for it, Rasha obliged. Azaad has already managed to create a lot of buzz among the movie buffs.

Amaan Devgan: As mentioned earlier, Ajay Devgn's nephew Amaan will also be making his debut as an actor alongside Rasha in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. As part of the film's promotion, Amaan, Rasha and Abhishek went to Varanasi, where they participated in Ganga Aarti. Dropping a glimpse of their religious visit, the actor dropped a couple of pictures on social media with the caption, "From watching the sunset over the Ganges, to Ganga Aarti and Kashi Vishwanath Darshan - it was a day to remember". The pictures had the new pair wearing garlands and chandan tilak on their foreheads. The film set in the pre-independence era will also feature Ajay Devgn in an important role.

Aryaman Deol: After Sunny and Bobby Deol, the third generation is also gearing up to be a part of the entertainment industry. Bobby Deol made a lot of jaws drop with his powerful performance in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and now cinephiles are waiting to see his son Aryaman Deol on the silver screen. While no announcement has been made yet, Aryaman has already garnered a lot of eyeballs with his charm. Speaking on the matter, Bobby Deol was quoted saying, "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities."

