Mumbai: Musician Ayaan Agnihotri, who has released his new track ‘You Are Mine’ with his “Mamu” Salman Khan, has shared that he wrote 2 verses of the song in just 20 minutes.

Ayaan is the son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri, and the song marks his foray into mainstream music.

The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who is known for ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

Ayaan told IANS, “Mamu and Vishal Mishra (the composer) were working on the song for sometime. They had also shot a music video, and were very close to bouncing off the final output and releasing it. But, Mamu felt that something more could be added to the track”.

He then shared that Salman called Alvira Khan Agnihotri and asked her if Ayaan would do the rap for the song’ for the 8 bar section.

He further mentioned, “I told them that I would love to do it. So, I wrote 2 versions of rap on the 8 bar section. Mamu heard it, and liked it, and asked me to go and meet Vishal and meet him. I wrote both the verses in 20 minutes”.

Ayaan shared that the track is a love number, and slowly transitions into hip-hop as his verse starts. The 2nd verse, which Ayaan cracked, ended up getting used after undergoing minor fine tuning.

When asked about the artistes that he looks up to, Ayaan told IANS, “American rapper Russ has been one of my biggest inspirations. He shaped my thought process during my initial years of getting acquainted with the craft”.

“Russ was the reason I got to look beyond the composition and understand how words can lend a different dimension to a song. 50 Cent and J. Cole are other major influences for me”, he added.

