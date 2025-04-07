Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his unwavering support for his wife, Tahira Kashyap, as she faces a breast cancer relapse after seven years. Describing her as his "hero," Ayushmann praised Tahira's strength and resilience in the face of this challenging moment. The ‘Bala’ actor took to the comments section of his wife’s post, where she announced her battle with breast cancer for the second time, to express his heartfelt support and love. Ayushmann commented, “My hero,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On World Health Day today, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram to share her diagnosis, highlighting the importance of regular mammograms for cancer survivors. She shared a post that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.” (sic)

In the caption of the post, the author added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.” (sic)

Seven years ago, Tahira underwent a mastectomy, and throughout her journey, she has remained candid and vocal, using her experience to educate others about breast cancer. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, specifically DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a condition where high-grade malignant cells were found in her right breast. This was classified as stage 0, a pre-cancerous stage.

