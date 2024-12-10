Mumbai: Actor Babil Khan cemented his father’s legacy as his film ‘Log Out’ was screened at the 24th edition of the River to River Indian Film Festival in Florence, Italy, ten years after his father Irrfan’s film ‘Qissa’ was screened at the festival. On December 7, 2014, Irrfan Khan graced the 14th River to River Indian Film Festival in Florence, Italy, as a special guest. The festival showcased his critically acclaimed film Qissa, directed by Anup Singh, etching his legacy into its annals. In ‘Log Out’, Babil portrays a modern-day influencer grappling with the duality of digital fame. As his character ascends to the heights of virtual success, he faces the darker consequences of a life shaped by the online world. The film’s timely themes and thought-provoking narrative have captivated both audiences and critics, solidifying Babil’s emergence as a promising talent in Indian cinema.

Speaking at the premiere of the film, Babil expressed the film’s essence, saying, "I'll just tell you what the film is about. Today in our generation, in the age of social media, the motive of creation changes to complete validation rather than creation itself, and that's what it does to a human being. This film is about that”. He further mentioned, "The film is about what happens when our values become absorbed by superficial means of validation for our disillusioned self-worth, when all of our creation stems from that, the story holds itself in our generation’s status quo gripping itself to social media, the alarming rise in our need for instant gratification and the consumerism of selling ideals, happiness and positivity as products”.

The premiere of Log Out at the Florence Indian Film Festival not only celebrates Babil’s cinematic journey but also serves as a heartfelt tribute to his father’s enduring influence.

