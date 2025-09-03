Bhubaneswar: Odisha's actress-turned-producer Jhilik Bhattacharjee revealed that Babushaan Mohanty didn't harge a penny for his cameo in the upcoming movie Lahari. The appearance of Ollywood superstar Babushaan was revealed after the trailer of Lahari was released last Saturday. The film, directed by national award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya, and produced by Odisha's star actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee under the banner of Jhilik Motion Pictures.

This unexpected surprise took the social media fans into a frenzy as Babushaan fans celebrated the presence of the superstar in a guest cameo for the first time. Since Amartya is known for independent and alternate cinema like Adieu Godard or Khyanikaa, it makes the appearance of a mainstream superstar like Babushaan even more surprising to the fans.

If that's not enough of a surprise, Jhilik revealed in an interview aired this Sunday that Babushaan, being a very close friend, didn't even accept a single penny for his appearance in LAHARI. She praised the superstar for being so generous stating that such gestures make him stand out as a friend.

Director Amartya Bhattacharyya also feels greatly obliged and thanked Babushaan for being a part of the film. "His presence is certainly a statement and it bridges the gap between mainstream and parallel cinema. Such gestures are huge rewards for the film loving viewers of Odisha and abroad" - says Amartya. LAHARI made a global mark with its official selections at prestigious festivals like Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Kolkata International Film Festival.

Both Jhilik and Amartya refused to comment on the character details played by Babushan and only remarked that he plays a pivotal role. They urged film lovers to come and discover it in the theaters as LAHARI gears up for the mega release on September 12th. The film will be distributed by Prakash Films.

Earlier, two songs - 'Rupeli Atita' and 'Jhia ra screw ta dhila' composed by Kisaloy Roy and written by Amartya Bhattacharyya were released by Amara Muzik Odia and both generated a lot of interest and attention on social media. There is a third song which, as per the production house, will be released 'at the appropriate time'.