Patna: A district court in Bihar’s Begusarai has issued summons to popular Bhojpuri singer and actress Akshara Singh and her father Vipin Singh, taking cognisance under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 427 (mischief), and 34 (common intention) on Saturday.

The action follows a complaint filed by folk singer Shivesh Mishra, who alleged breach of contract and financial loss during a stage event.

The complaint pertains to a cultural event held on October 24, 2023, in Samastipur district, for which Akshara Singh was paid Rs 5.51 lakh in advance for a three-hour performance.

According to the complaint, Akshara arrived two and a half hours late and left the venue within 30 minutes of taking the stage, allegedly after reacting angrily to money being thrown by the audience — a traditional gesture of appreciation in local events.

Eyewitnesses claim that despite requests from the event organiser, Akshara abruptly ended the performance and left the venue with her father. Since then, the complainant alleges that no refund has been issued, prompting the legal action.

Judicial Magistrate Om Prakash, presiding over complaint number 2006/2023, found sufficient ground to initiate legal proceedings and has directed both accused to appear in court. The case has stirred considerable buzz in Bhojpuri entertainment circles and among fans.

Shivesh Mishra, who runs the event company, has welcomed the court’s decision and expressed confidence in the legal process, stating, "This is not just about money — it’s about trust and professionalism."

According to Advocate Pramod Kumar, who is representing Shivesh Mishra, “Despite repeated requests from the organisers, Akshara Singh and her father left the venue and have not returned the payment to date. The program was not held as per the agreed terms, and the act caused both financial and reputational damage.”

Reacting to the court’s decision, complainant Shivesh Mishra expressed satisfaction and relief. In a video message, he stated, “Today, I have received justice. I am grateful to the judiciary, my lawyer Pramod Kumar, and all the media personnel who stood by me. The truth has prevailed.”

The legal proceedings mark a notable moment in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, involving one of its most recognisable faces.

Neither Akshara Singh nor her father has released a public statement yet regarding the summons.

