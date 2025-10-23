Mumbai: Following reports that billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates would make an appearance in an episode of the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a new promo has now confirmed his cameo, even showing him greeting actress Smriti Irani with a “Jai Shri Krishna.”

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows Smriti Irani, in her iconic role as Tulsi, on a video call with Bill Gates on her laptop.

She greeted him with “Jai Shri Krishna”, to which the billionaire philanthropist replied: “Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krisna”

Smriti is then heard saying: “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedh America se seedh mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabhri se inteezaar kar rahe hai (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you.)”

To which, he replied: “Thank you Tulsi ji.”

The video was captioned: “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.

“Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, kal raat 10:30 baje, sirf #StarPlus aur #Hotstar par.”

This would mark Bill Gates' second-ever appearance on a television show, the first being his legendary cameo on “The Big Bang Theory”.

On Tuesday, a promo was shared, which showed Tulsi engaging in a video call with someone on her laptop, clearly thrilled about meeting him.

The show recently saw a reunion between television's iconic characters Tulsi Mihir with “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki” characters Om and Parvati.

The current storyline deals with Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani, stuck between raising her daughter, Pari, who belongs to the new generation, in the right way and dealing with her thought process and actions that are completely opposite to Tulsi's morals and ethics. (IANS)