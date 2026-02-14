Mumbai: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has once again made headlines after claiming, in a letter, that he has gifted a luxury black Airbus H-Series helicopter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the letter dated February 14, 2026, Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, stated the helicopter was purchased with his “hard-earned money” and not through any alleged criminal proceeds.

He further claimed the helicopter bears the actress’s initials, “JF,” and that both its interiors and exteriors were customised to complement their jet and yacht.

According to the letter, the aircraft would enable Fernandez to travel conveniently to remote film locations and avoid traffic congestion in Mumbai.

Chandrashekhar also apologised to the actress for the “legal troubles, embarrassment, and stress” she allegedly faced due to his actions.

“I am deeply, endlessly sorry for the legal troubles you never deserved, that weight just for the only reason you truly love me,” the letter stated.

Jacqueline Fernandez has not issued any public response regarding the letter or the alleged gift.