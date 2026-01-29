Mumbai: Bollywood playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and others, has made his debut in Odia music with his new track ‘Kuni Kuni’. The romantic melody beautifully captures love, longing, and tender emotions.

Kuni Kuni is a heartfelt composition where soft melodies meet poetic lyrics, creating a soothing musical experience.

Opening up about singing in Odia for the first time, Papon shared that the experience was both new and enriching for him. Coming from Assam, where music is deeply rooted in emotion and storytelling, adapting to the Odia dialect required a thoughtful understanding of its pronunciation, rhythm, and cultural nuances. He described Odia as a language with a gentle flow and emotional softness, which allowed him to connect organically with the song and its sentiment. The lyrics for the song have been furnished by Sunil Parida with music composed by Bharat-Hitarth.

He said, “Singing in Odia was a completely new experience for me. Being from Assam, I was excited to explore a different linguistic and musical space. Odia has a beautiful emotional depth, and once I understood the dialect and its nuances, the song began to flow very naturally. It helped me express romance in a very pure and honest way”.

Expressing his gratitude towards Odia listeners, the singer said, “I have always received immense love from audiences across India, and this song is my humble way of connecting with my Odia fans. I hope they feel the sincerity and warmth we have poured into Kuni Kuni, and that it becomes a song they make memories with”.

With Kuni Kuni, Papon marks his 11th language as a singer, having previously delivered songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Mishing, Bodo, Tiwa and Punjabi.