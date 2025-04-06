Mumbai: The prayer meet of the late actor Manoj Kumar was held in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday. The evening saw a huge turnout from the members of the film fraternity.



From superstars, music composers, top of the line producers, playback singers to music composers of the industry, artists attended the prayer meet to pay their last respects to the actor, who introduced the wave of patriotic cinema in India.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was clicked at the prayer meet as were other prominent names in the industry like the veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, his mother Honey Irani, actress Asha Parekh, producer Ramesh Sippy, Shekhar Suman, Dheeraj Kumar, Esha Deol, music composers Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit were seen at a hotel in Juhu where the prayer meet was held.

Other members of the fraternity included playback singers Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Poonam Sinha, the wife of Shatrughan Sinha, Aruna Irani, Manoj Desi, the owner of Gaiety Galaxy, Johny Lever and Rakesh Roshan.

Earlier, the last rites of Manoj Kumar were held in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Saturday. His mortal remains were brought from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute to his residence in Goswami towers at 10:00 am on Saturday, and the final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

Visuals from his residence showed family members and staff arranging floral decorations, while an ambulance adorned with tri-colour flowers, symbolising the national flag, carried his mortal remains.

The friends and family of the actor attended his last rites as he was given a state funeral. He was given the Guard of Honour during his last rites.

Members of the film fraternity like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, their sons Abhishek Bachchan, and Arbaaz Khan attended the funeral.

Other members of the fraternity included Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh, Anu Malik and Dheeraj Kumar were also present.

(IANS)