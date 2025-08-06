Kochi: Police in Kerala's Kochi have registered a case against popular Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon, following a complaint that she allegedly acted in obscene content and profited from it.

The complaint was filed by social activist Martin Menachery, and the case has been filed under Section 67(A) of the IT Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The complaint cites scenes from several Malayalam films in which Menon acted, including "Paleri Manikyam", "Rathinirvedam", and "Kalimannu" — the latter being a film directed by Blessy that featured real footage of the actress giving birth.

A condom advertisement featuring the actress has also been included in the list of allegedly objectionable material.

Despite the serious allegations, all the works mentioned by the complainant were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and released to the public through mainstream platforms.

Many of these films are still accessible in the public domain.

The complaint alleges that scenes from these films are being shared widely on social media and adult websites, which, according to the petitioner, amounts to indecent representation and misuse of digital platforms.

Initially, the police reportedly did not act on the complaint, but Menachery approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, which then instructed the police to register a case.

Based on the court's directive, the Kochi Central police proceeded to file an FIR against Menon.

Confirming the news, a top police official said they are bound by rules and when a court directs them, they have to do it.

"Now we will probe the complaint," the official said.

The FIR reportedly mentions that nude or semi-nude scenes involving the actress are being circulated via online platforms, further prompting the case registration.

This fresh development comes at a time when Menon is contesting for the prestigious post of the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

She is pitted against popular actor and BJP leader Devan.

At one point of time, there was a feeling that she might be elected unopposed to the post of the President after four male candidates withdrew, but Devan said it’s always better to win through the democratic process, and if it happens, it will be a commendable achievement for her, and if not, it will be seen as a gratis gesture.

