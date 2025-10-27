Bhubaneswar: Celebrated Indian chef Vikas Khanna has once again made the country proud, this time by sharing a slice of Odisha’s rich culture with Hollywood actress Demi Moore.

During their recent meeting, the New York-based chef gifted Moore a Sambalpuri handloom, a traditional textile from western Odisha known for its intricate patterns and deep cultural significance.

Sharing photos with the American actress on Facebook, Khanna wrote the Sambalpuri handloom is “a gift from Odisha to the world.”

“From the artists of Odisha to one of the greatest artists of our times,” he added.

Describing the significance of the gift, Khanna wrote, “Woven not just with threads, but with centuries of tradition, devotion, and artistry — this fabric carries the soul of Odisha’s weavers, their rhythm, and their pride.”

He further said, “To gift her this heritage felt like offering a piece of India’s heart — timeless, graceful, and deeply human. Because when art travels, culture speaks.”

The Sambalpuri handloom, also known as Sambalpuri textile, is a traditional handwoven fabric from western Odisha that reflects the region’s rich heritage and craftsmanship.