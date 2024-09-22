Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar K. Chiranjeevi has entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific film star.

Chiranjeevi, often referred to as Megastar in film circles, received the certificate from a representative of the Guinness World Records at an event here on Sunday in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

"Most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024," reads the certificate issued by the Guinness World Records.

Chiranjeevi, who has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in his career spanning 45 years, recalled that he had an interest in dancing even before he started acting.

Chiranjeevi shared with the audience that he used to dance while hearing Telugu songs on Radio Ceylon.

"I never expected to get Guinness World Records. Dance has been part of my life all these years of my film career," Chiranjeevi said, thanking directors, producers and fans for the honour.

He mentioned how the filmmakers used to give priority to songs and many times the songs used to play a key role in the success of movies.

The megastar thanked Aamir Khan for accepting his invitation and said his presence made the moment special. He said he would never forget this gesture of Khan.

Superstar Aamir Khan said that he is a huge fan of Chiranjeevi. "I see him as my elder brother. When Chiranjeevi Garu called me and said he wanted to invite me to this event. I don’t know why he asks me. I told him previously many times that sir you have to only order. There is no asking. You have to just inform me,” he said.

“I was so happy that Chiranjeevi Garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, his own heart is in it, and he is enjoying himself. Our eyes don’t move from him. He is having such a great time and we are also infected with that. That’s such a unique quality," Khan said.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have congratulated Chiranjeevi on receiving the honour.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to ‘X’ to congratulate the megastar. “He has made an unparalleled contribution to Telugu cinema with his grace and artistry. This recognition not only adds another feather to his cap, but it also elevates the pride of Telugu people all over the world,” posted Naidu.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also congratulated Chiranjeevi on receiving a Guinness World Records certificate and termed this a matter of pride for Telugu people.

