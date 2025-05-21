Bhubaneswar: K-pop girl group Blackswan’s first-ever summer single ‘I Like It Hot’, choreographed by Odisha-born Sriya Lenka was released today. This release is part of the four-member K-pop girl group’s third single album.

Along with Lenka, Fatou Samba took part in the choreography of the music video shot in the Arabian Desert, Dubai. ‘I Like It Hot’ marks the comeback of Blackswan after 10 months of their previous album ‘Roll Up’ released on July 31 last year.

The title track ‘I Like It Hot’ is a high-energy, addictive song that expresses an unstoppable and passionate spirit.

The album includes a remix of their previous title track ‘Roll Up’, which showcased the group’s signature “girl crush” style. The remix blends the members’ bold charisma with a powerful dance beat.

Renowned global music producer Rob Grimaldi, who has worked with BTS on the Grammy-nominated hit Butter and produced numerous multi-platinum tracks, created the remix version as a gift. “I was deeply impressed by the members’ dedication during their previous promotions and wanted to give something back,” said Grimaldi.

Blackswan’s agency DR Music stated, “Last summer, we were offered the chance to perform at the Dubai Waterbomb Festival, and the vibe of our then-upcoming track ‘I Like It Hot’ matched the local atmosphere perfectly. We quickly reached out to renowned music video director Lee Sa-gang of Zanybros, and her team helped us shoot an incredible video. With vivid visuals of Dubai’s cityscape and the Arabian desert, it’s an album that’s as refreshing to the eyes as it is to the ears.”

DR Music added, “All choreography for this comeback was created by the Blackswan members themselves, making it even more special.”

Meanwhile, Blackswan dropped a teaser on social media a day before the release of the music video. The teaser caught the attention of global audiences when Shawn Stockman of the legendary vocal group Boyz II Men followed Blackswan’s account and commented with a fire emoji, showing support for their new track.

Here's the stunning music video: