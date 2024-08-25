Los Angeles: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran‘s concert in Bucharest, Romania, and played the drums in front of an estimated 70,000 attendees.

The actor was at Romania’s National Arena to record an upcoming episode of season 2 of his National Geographic and Disney+ original series ‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth’, reports ‘Variety’.

The second season will premiere in 2025. “Got (Chris Hemsworth) to learn to play drums for my stadium show”, Sheeran shared in an Instagram caption moments after the show on Saturday.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor played the drum part of Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ on stage. Sheeran, who is currently on his +–=÷× Tour (aka The Mathematics Tour), shared that Hemsworth had reached out to him about the collaboration.

“Basically what’s happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument”, Sheeran explained in the video posted on Instagram. “And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 (people). I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’ll be nice to put this to bed”.

The ‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth’ Season 2 synopsis reads, “Chris physically and mentally delves into a series of universal issues that people across the world face daily: pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection. Guided by world-renowned experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, the actor will travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life”.

Ed Sheeran’s tour will continue with upcoming shows in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Brazil in 2024, followed by other international dates next year.

(IANS)