Capricorn: Take some time to relax with close friends today. If you’re a student planning to study abroad, financial problems at home might upset you. Someone you know could overreact to money issues, causing tension at home. You may plan an outing with your partner, but important work might come up and prevent you from going, which could lead to an argument. If you stay focused on your goals, your achievements could exceed your expectations. In today’s busy life, it’s often hard to find time for yourself, but today you’ll have plenty of free time. It looks like you and your spouse will also have enough time to share loving moments. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) in your home to keep peace and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: After 4 pm.