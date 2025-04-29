Mumbai: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her perspective on how some people in Kashmir hold deep-seated resentment and hatred toward India.

In her latest post on X, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress expressed her disapproval of what she perceives as a lingering disconnect between some Kashmiris and India, claiming that certain individuals in the region harbor loyalty to Pakistan. Sharing her experience during a visit to Kashmir two years ago, Bhattacharjee described the beauty of the region, specifically the serene Dal Lake and picturesque Gulmarg, calling it "like heaven."

However, her experience took a troubling turn when she interacted with local workers, particularly a shikara operator. According to Devoleena, the operator revealed a sentiment of detachment from India, stating that despite earning a livelihood through tourism, his loyalty lay with Pakistan.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant wrote, “I do not accept any type of "Kashmiriyat". Two years ago, when I went to Kashmir, I literally felt it was like heaven. There’s no doubt about it. I can’t speak for everyone, but people like the shikara operators on Dal Lake, the cab/taxi drivers in Gulmarg, especially those who earn their livelihood through tourism, mostly seem to have loyalty towards Pakistan.” (sic)

“While talking to the shikara operator on Dal Lake, he eventually let slip what was truly on his mind. He still doesn’t see Kashmir and India as one. They earn money through tourism but harbor hatred for India and their loyalty is with Pakistan despite being in India. When he realized that he was crossing a line and that I was against Pakistan, he changed the topic. So, the problem still exists and runs deep. This is proof that Pakistan has trained its traitors to betray India while thriving within India.” (sic)

In a passionate plea, Devoleena Bhattacharjee called for the Indian government to take action, urging authorities to revoke the citizenship of those who praise Pakistan and remain disloyal to India. "I would like to request the government to revoke the Indian citizenship of those who live in India but praise Pakistan and deport them along with other Pakistanis back to their country," she stated. "There is no place in India for such disloyal people." The post concluded with Bhattacharjee’s strong opinion on the enduring hostility between India and Pakistan, underlining her stance with the hashtag "#PahalgamTerroristAttack," referring to ongoing tensions in the region.

Devoleena’s remarks surface just days after the horrific attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley on April 22. In the brutal incident, militants carried out a deadly assault that left 26 tourists dead.

(IANS)