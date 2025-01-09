Chennai: Actor, director and producer Dhanush on Thursday released the much-awaited Tamil teaser of ‘Kingston’, featuring National Award-winning music director and actor G V Prakash Kumar in the lead.



The teaser of the film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs as it is India’s first sea horror adventure film, begins with a news reader announcing that communication with a search party that has gone to sea in search of some missing fishermen from Thoovathur has been lost. We then get to know that anyone who has ventured into the sea has never returned.

The teaser gives away the fact that G V Prakash Kumar, who plays Kingston, heads out to this sea and one of his fellow sailors attempts to warn him of danger lurking there…

The unit of the film also announced that Kingston would hit screens worldwide on March 7 and that the film would release in three languages worldwide namely Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

While Dhanush released the Tamil teaser, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut released the Hindi teaser and Telugu industry’s leading star Nagarjuna launched the Telugu teaser of the film.

Kamal Prakash has directed ‘Kingston’, which is being jointly produced on a huge budget by Zee Studios and G V Prakash’s production company, Parallel Universe Pictures.

The film has an ensemble star cast comprising G. V. Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, 'Merku Thodarchi Malai' Fame Anthony, Chetan, Kumaravel, and Sabumon among others.

Apart from playing the lead role, G V Prakash is also composing music for this film, which features cinematography by Gokul Benoy. Dhivek has penned the dialogues for this film which has editing by San Lokesh. S S Moorthy is in-charge of Art direction while Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts in this film.

(IANS)